Friday, September 15, 2017, 10:09 a.m.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows man stealing deposit box at North Little Rock barbershop

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 9:14 a.m.

PHOTO BY NORTH LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Authorities are hoping someone will recognize a thief captured on video stealing the deposit box from a North Little Rock barbershop.

The theft happened Saturday at the business inside the Petro truck stop on Valentine Road just south of Interstate 40.

In surveillance footage released by the North Little Rock Police Department on Friday, a thief wearing a hooded sweatshirt is seen moving a chair and then reaching into a cabinet before removing the deposit box and leaving the premises, police said.

At one point, the man looks back past the camera and his face is briefly visible.

It wasn't clear how much cash was in the deposit box.

The video is viewable on this page or in a larger version here.

TravisBickle says... September 15, 2017 at 9:53 a.m.

He thought he was being sneaky.

