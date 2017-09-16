Football: Charleston uses interceptions to hold off Ozark

OZARK -- Charleston held onto throws better than Ozark on both sides of the ball Friday.

Quarterback Brayden Caudle threw for four touchdowns and the Tigers intercepted four passes to defeat the Hillbillies 42-28 at Hillbilly Stadium.

Mason Keener intercepted the first two passes by Ozark and returned one for a touchdown to give Charleston a quick 14-0 lead. But Ozark got its running game going and closed to within a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard run by Kayne Satterfield with 8 minutes, 40 seconds to play.

But that was as close as Ozark (2-1) got to Charleston (3-0), which went ahead 42-28 on a 2-yard run by Mason Wisdom with 5:46 to play. Ozark threw 16 passes and only six hit the ground. Four were intercepted and six were completed.

"We can't spot them 14 points, they're too good a team," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "I love the way our kids fought the whole game, but we just gave them too many extra plays."

Wisdom and Sean Michael Flanagan each caught two touchdown passes from Caudle, a junior. Wisdom caught touchdown passes of 57 and 6 yards while Flanagan caught scoring passes of 30 and 43 yards.

"(Caudle) grew up tonight," Charleston coach Greg Kendrick said. "They did a great job of stuffing the box and limited our run game early. They dared him to beat them throwing it and I thought he did a great job handling pressure and sitting in the pocket."

Charleston turned two interceptions by Mason Keener into a 14-0 lead then needed a 43-yard touchdown catch by Flanagan to lead 21-14 at halftime. Keener intercepted the first two passes thrown by Dawson Dietz and both were tipped. Keener's first interception set up a touchdown catch by Flanagan, who took a short pass from Caudle and broke tackles down the sidelines for a 30-yard score. On the next series, Keener again caught a tipped pass and returned it 28 yards to put Charleston ahead 14-0 in the opening minutes.

"Keener is an example of a kid being in the right spot and doing what he's supposed to be doing," Kendrick said. "He had two quick interceptions and ran one back to set the tone early."

Ozark didn't roll over. The Hillbillies tied the score 14-14 on touchdown runs of 3 and 25 yards by Daniel Woolsey. Ozark appeared to have the momentum but Charleston broke the tie when Caudle scrambled and found Flanagan on a 43-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left before halftime.

