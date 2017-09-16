Football:Fort Smith Southside pulls away from Rogers Heritage
By WALTER WOODIE Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 5:46 a.m.
Fort Smith Southside 50, Rogers Heritage 17
Rogers Heritage 0 ^7 ^7 ^0 — 17
Fort Smith Southside 6 24 ^7 13 — 50
First Quarter
South – Gatewood 2 run (kick blocked), 6:43.
Heritage – 28 FG Arrue, 2:34.
Second Quarter
South – Ulrich 4 run (Gatewood run), 9:34.
Heritage – Gall 61 pass from Kitterman (Arrue kick), 7:13.
South – Solomon 43 pass from Gatewood (Kuhl pass from Gatewood), 6:04.
South – Solomon 86 pass from Gatewood (Gatewood run), :30.
Third Quarter
Heritage – De La Rosa 20 pass from Brown (Arrue kick), 4:06.
South – Solomon 8 pass from Gatewood (Robles kick), :03.
Fourth Quarter
South – Savoy 1 run (Robles kick), 6:54.
South – Johnson 2 run (kick blocked), 3:07.
FORT SMITH -- In a battle of winless teams, it was Fort Smith Southside's offense that made the difference against Rogers Heritage.
The Mavericks scored touchdowns on its only four possessions in the first half to seize control of the game, defeating the War Eagles 50-17 Friday at Rowland Stadium.
"Overall, I thought we played well," Southside coach Jeff Williams said. "Obviously, we wanted to get a win, but we also wanted to play good football and I thought we did that."
Southside (1-2) gained 477 total yards (223 rushing, 254 passing). Taye Gatewood threw three touchdown passes to Tyrese Solomon, ran for another score, and had three successful 2-point conversions (2 rush, 1 pass). Solomon had 8 catches for 157 yards.
"I thought the backs played well, we were able to throw it when we wanted to and the offensive line did a good job," Williams said. "We executed on offense really well.
Brendan Ulrich (100 yards, 15 carries) and Ricardo Savoy (89 yards, 15 carries) each scored a touchdown to lead the Southside rushing attack.
The Maverick defense also made stops in critical times that help turn the game into a rout.
"Defensively, we stepped up and made stop plays tonight," Williams said. "We were getting after it and playing fast. We got a turnover and we stopped a couple of potential scoring drives."
The War Eagles (0-3) had climbed to within 14-10 with 7 minutes, 13 seconds left in the second quarter on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Trey Kitterman to Zach Gall.
Southside, though scored on consecutive possessions to open up a 30-10 halftime advantage. Both possessions ended on Gatewood-to-Solomon touchdowns passes, 43 yards and 86 yards respectively. The last score was just after a missed Heritage field goal.
The War Eagles were still within striking distance when reserve quarterback Zach Brown hit Jay De La Rosa for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 4:06 in the third quarter to cut the Maverick lead to 30-17.
Gatewood then led Southside on a 53-yard scoring march, capped by an 8-yard scoring toss to Solomon for a 37-17 lead with 3 seconds left in the third quarter.
Heritage never threatened after that.
The War Eagles open 7A-West play at Springdale next week. The Mavericks travel to Conway for their 7A-Central opener.
Sports on 09/16/2017
Print Headline: Southside rolls over Rogers Heritage
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Football:Fort Smith Southside pulls away from Rogers Heritage
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.