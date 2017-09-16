PA's Hatcher makes statement

Pulaski Academy's aerial performance was on display at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Layne Hatcher threw seven touchdown passes and the Bruins routed Bossier City (La.) Parkway 62-21 in Little Rock.

The nationally-televised game on ESPNU began at 9 p.m. and ended at 12:04 a.m. this morning.

Hatcher completed 26 of 35 passes for 432 yards with 7 touchdowns and 1 interception. In three games this season, Hatcher, who is 30-1 as the Bruins' starting quarterback since 2015, has thrown 18 touchdown passes.



Wide receiver Brett Lynch, also a senior, caught 9 passes for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns of 77, 9 and 36 yards respectively.

Pulaski Academy (3-0) led 42-14 at halftime behind 401 yards of offense and five touchdown passes from Hatcher. The Bruins outgained the Panthers 601-180.

"Our guys played extremely well," Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley said. "Once you get behind us, it's pretty tough."

The Bruins extended their home winning streak to 24 games with Friday's victory. Also, Pulaski Academy stretched its record against out-of-state teams to 7-3, also defeating Sand Springs (Okla.) Page and Memphis Ridgeway this season.

Parkway Coach Neil May was impressed with Pulaski Academy.

"They are a football program that has been successful for a long time," May said. "Those players and those coaches, they're very intelligent. They know what they're doing. Hat's off to them. They're amazing.

"We came in and fought all we could."

Pulaski Academy took a 6-0 lead with 8:44 left in the first quarter. On the Bruins' first play of the drive, Hatcher found Lynch on a slant pass, which went 77 yards for a score. Hatcher's two-point conversion pass was no good.

The Bruins made it 14-0 with 2:55 remaining in the quarter. Hatcher's 32-yard pass to Lynch set up his 31-yard touchdown to sophomore Andrew Cobb. Hatcher ran it in for the two-point conversion to give Pulaski Academy a 14-point lead.

At the end of the first quarter, senior wide receiver Tra Johnson caught a 2-yard pass from Hatcher to extend Pulaski Academy's lead to 21-0.

Parkway cut the lead to 21-7 with 10:30 left in the second quarter on Amani Larry's 30-yard touchdown pass to Israel Mukuamu.

But the Bruins responded with senior Isaiah Woods' 2-yard touchdown run, and Pulaski Academy led 28-7 with 9:18 left in the first half.

Larry's 5-yard run with 6:33 left in the second quarter pulled the Panthers within 28-14.

Pulaski Academy stretched its lead to 35-14 with 5:25 left in the first half. Junior Hudson Henry's 26-yard reception set up Hatcher's 9-yard touchdown pass to Lynch two plays later.

Henry's 8-yard touchdown catch made it 42-14 with 47 seconds left in the second quarter.

In the second half, Lynch and Johnson caught touchdown passes of 36 and 6 yards, respectively, while junior running back Jayden Kelley had a 4-yard scoring run. Lynch's 36-yard scoring reception with 9:27 remaining in the third quarter made it 49-14 and invoked the Arkansas Activities Association's sportsmanship rule.

Parkway's second-half touchdown came on a 12-yard run by Tahj Horton.

Parkway (1-2) was without senior quarterback Justin Rogers (torn ACL) and senior wide receiver Terrace Marshall (fractured fibula). Rogers, a TCU oral commitment, is out for the season. Matthews is out six to eight weeks.

Larry, a junior quarterback, passed for 135 yards and a touchdown.

