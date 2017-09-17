NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
TODAY
ARIZONA CARDINALS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — ARIZONA CARDINALS: OUT: WR John Brown (quadricep), T D.J. Humphries (knee), G Mike Iupati (tricep). DOUBTFUL: LB Deone Bucannon (ankle). QUESTION-ABLE: TE Jermaine Gresham (ribs), TE Troy Niklas (hip), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf). INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: OUT: S Darius Butler (hamstring), CB Vontae Davis (groin), C Ryan Kelly (foot), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), LB Antonio Morrison (elbow), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring). QUESTION-ABLE: WR Chester Rogers (hamstring)
BUFFALO BILLS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS — BUFFALO BILLS: OUT: DT Jerel Worthy (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Leonard Johnson (quadricep). CAROLINA PAN-THERS: No players listed.
CHICAGO BEARS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCA-NEERS — CHICAGO BEARS: DOUBTFUL: RB Benny Cunningham (ankle). QUESTION-ABLE: CB Prince Amukamara (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (ankle), S Deon Bush (hamstring), LB Leonard Floyd (back), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), LB Christian Jones (back), G Kyle Long (ankle), WR Markus Wheaton (finger). TAMPA BAY BUCCA-NEERS: OUT: LB Devante Bond (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Kwon Alexander (illness), C Evan Smith (illness).
CLEVELAND BROWNS AT BALTIMORE RA-VENS — CLEVELAND BROWNS: OUT: DE Myles Garrett (ankle), DT T.Y. McGill (back). BALTIMORE RAVENS: OUT: CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), CB Sheldon Price (concussion), LB Za’Darius Smith (knee, ankle). QUESTION-ABLE: WR Michael Campanaro (ankle), LB Tim Williams (illness).
DALLAS COWBOYS AT DENVER BRONCOS — DALLAS COWBOYS: OUT: LB Anthony Hitchens (knee), CB Orlando Scandrick (hand). QUESTIONABLE: S Byron Jones (groin), WR Terrance Williams (ankle). DENVER BRONCOS: OUT: RB Devontae Booker (wrist), DE Jared Crick (back), CB Brendan Langley (knee), QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DE Zach Kerr (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion), S Darian Stewart (groin).
MIAMI DOLPHINS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MIAMI DOLPHINS: OUT: LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring). QUESTION-ABLE: WR Jarvis Landry (knee). LOS ANGE-LES CHARGERS: OUT: S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion), CB Jason Verrett (knee), WR Mike Williams (back). QUESTIONABLE: DE Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring), WR Dontrelle Inman (groin), TE Sean McGrath (knee).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS — MINNESOTA VIKINGS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), QB Sam Bradford (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (hip). PITTSBURGH STEELERS: OUT: T Jerald Hawkins (knee). QUESTION-ABLE: TE Vance McDonald (back), DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps), S J.J. Wilcox (concussion).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AT NEW ORLE-ANS SAINTS — NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: OUT: WR Danny Amendola (concussion, knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), DT Vincent Valentine (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Marcus Cannon (ankle), S Nate Ebner (shoulder), S Devin McCourty (groin). NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: OUT: T Terron Armstead (shoulder), T Zach Strief (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Stephone Anthony (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (illness), LB Nathan Stupar (hamstring).
NEW YORK JETS AT OAKLAND RAIDERS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: LB Bruce Carter (ankle), C Jonotthan Harrison (concussion), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), S Rontez Miles (eye), LB Edmond Robinson (groin), TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow). OAKLAND RAIDERS: QUESTIONABLE: S Keith McGill (foot), RB Jamize Olawale (quadricep), CB Sean Smith (neck).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: OUT: CB Ronald Darby (ankle), DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist). QUESTIONABLE: S Corey Graham (hamstring). KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: G Parker Ehinger (knee), LB Reggie Ragland (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Ron Parker (ankle), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AT SEATTLE SEA-HAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: OUT: LB Reuben Foster (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Jimmie Ward (hamstring). SEATTLE SE-AHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: LB Terence Garvin (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Richard Sherman (hamstring).
TENNESSEE TITANS AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE TITANS: OUT: S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), CB Tye Smith (hand). JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: OUT: S Calvin Pryor (ankle). QUESTION-ABLE: CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle).
WASHINGTON REDSKINS AT LOS ANGE-LES RAMS — WASHINGTON REDSKINS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Doctson (hamstring). LOS ANGELES RAMS: QUESTION-ABLE: CB Kayvon Webster (shoulder).
GREEN BAY PACKERS AT ATLANTA FAL-CONS — GREEN BAY PACKERS: OUT: T Jason Spriggs (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: LB Ahmad Brooks (concussion). QUESTION-ABLE: DT Montravius Adams (foot), T David Bakhtiari (hamstring), S Kentrell Brice (quadricep, knee), T Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness), DT Mike Daniels (hip). ATLANTA FALCONS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Brian Hill (ankle).
MONDAY
DETROIT LIONS AT NEW YORK GIANTS — DETROIT LIONS: LIMITED: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee). FULL: WR Golden Tate (finger). NEW YORK GIANTS: LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (ankle), T Bobby Hart (ankle), LB Keenan Robinson (concussion). FULL: DT Jay Bromley (knee), CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle, hand), WR Tavarres King (ankle).
Print Headline: Injury report
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Injury report
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.