NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

TODAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — ARIZONA CARDINALS: OUT: WR John Brown (quadricep), T D.J. Humphries (knee), G Mike Iupati (tricep). DOUBTFUL: LB Deone Bucannon (ankle). QUESTION-ABLE: TE Jermaine Gresham (ribs), TE Troy Niklas (hip), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf). INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: OUT: S Darius Butler (hamstring), CB Vontae Davis (groin), C Ryan Kelly (foot), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), LB Antonio Morrison (elbow), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring). QUESTION-ABLE: WR Chester Rogers (hamstring)

BUFFALO BILLS AT CAROLINA PANTHERS — BUFFALO BILLS: OUT: DT Jerel Worthy (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Leonard Johnson (quadricep). CAROLINA PAN-THERS: No players listed.

CHICAGO BEARS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCA-NEERS — CHICAGO BEARS: DOUBTFUL: RB Benny Cunningham (ankle). QUESTION-ABLE: CB Prince Amukamara (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (ankle), S Deon Bush (hamstring), LB Leonard Floyd (back), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), LB Christian Jones (back), G Kyle Long (ankle), WR Markus Wheaton (finger). TAMPA BAY BUCCA-NEERS: OUT: LB Devante Bond (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Kwon Alexander (illness), C Evan Smith (illness).

CLEVELAND BROWNS AT BALTIMORE RA-VENS — CLEVELAND BROWNS: OUT: DE Myles Garrett (ankle), DT T.Y. McGill (back). BALTIMORE RAVENS: OUT: CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), CB Sheldon Price (concussion), LB Za’Darius Smith (knee, ankle). QUESTION-ABLE: WR Michael Campanaro (ankle), LB Tim Williams (illness).

DALLAS COWBOYS AT DENVER BRONCOS — DALLAS COWBOYS: OUT: LB Anthony Hitchens (knee), CB Orlando Scandrick (hand). QUESTIONABLE: S Byron Jones (groin), WR Terrance Williams (ankle). DENVER BRONCOS: OUT: RB Devontae Booker (wrist), DE Jared Crick (back), CB Brendan Langley (knee), QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DE Zach Kerr (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion), S Darian Stewart (groin).

MIAMI DOLPHINS AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MIAMI DOLPHINS: OUT: LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring). QUESTION-ABLE: WR Jarvis Landry (knee). LOS ANGE-LES CHARGERS: OUT: S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion), CB Jason Verrett (knee), WR Mike Williams (back). QUESTIONABLE: DE Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring), WR Dontrelle Inman (groin), TE Sean McGrath (knee).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS — MINNESOTA VIKINGS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), QB Sam Bradford (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (hip). PITTSBURGH STEELERS: OUT: T Jerald Hawkins (knee). QUESTION-ABLE: TE Vance McDonald (back), DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps), S J.J. Wilcox (concussion).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AT NEW ORLE-ANS SAINTS — NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: OUT: WR Danny Amendola (concussion, knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), DT Vincent Valentine (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Marcus Cannon (ankle), S Nate Ebner (shoulder), S Devin McCourty (groin). NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: OUT: T Terron Armstead (shoulder), T Zach Strief (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Stephone Anthony (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (illness), LB Nathan Stupar (hamstring).

NEW YORK JETS AT OAKLAND RAIDERS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: LB Bruce Carter (ankle), C Jonotthan Harrison (concussion), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), S Rontez Miles (eye), LB Edmond Robinson (groin), TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow). OAKLAND RAIDERS: QUESTIONABLE: S Keith McGill (foot), RB Jamize Olawale (quadricep), CB Sean Smith (neck).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: OUT: CB Ronald Darby (ankle), DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist). QUESTIONABLE: S Corey Graham (hamstring). KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: G Parker Ehinger (knee), LB Reggie Ragland (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Ron Parker (ankle), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AT SEATTLE SEA-HAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: OUT: LB Reuben Foster (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Jimmie Ward (hamstring). SEATTLE SE-AHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: LB Terence Garvin (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Richard Sherman (hamstring).

TENNESSEE TITANS AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE TITANS: OUT: S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), CB Tye Smith (hand). JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: OUT: S Calvin Pryor (ankle). QUESTION-ABLE: CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS AT LOS ANGE-LES RAMS — WASHINGTON REDSKINS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Doctson (hamstring). LOS ANGELES RAMS: QUESTION-ABLE: CB Kayvon Webster (shoulder).

GREEN BAY PACKERS AT ATLANTA FAL-CONS — GREEN BAY PACKERS: OUT: T Jason Spriggs (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: LB Ahmad Brooks (concussion). QUESTION-ABLE: DT Montravius Adams (foot), T David Bakhtiari (hamstring), S Kentrell Brice (quadricep, knee), T Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness), DT Mike Daniels (hip). ATLANTA FALCONS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Brian Hill (ankle).

MONDAY

DETROIT LIONS AT NEW YORK GIANTS — DETROIT LIONS: LIMITED: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee). FULL: WR Golden Tate (finger). NEW YORK GIANTS: LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (ankle), T Bobby Hart (ankle), LB Keenan Robinson (concussion). FULL: DT Jay Bromley (knee), CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle, hand), WR Tavarres King (ankle).