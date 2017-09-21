Hogs in good shape with elite WR Beason

— Arkansas is currently in highly regarded junior receiver Marquez Beason’s top 12 schools and it appears the Hogs will make the next cut down to six schools in the near future.

“I’m going to try and cut it midway through season or at the end of the season,” Beason said,

Beason, 5-11, 175 pounds of Dallas Bishop Dunne included schools like Arkansas, Texas, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor on his list of top schools on August 4. He said the Razorback have a good shot of making the next cut.

“There’s a high possibility,” Beason said.

The Arkansas coaching staff is the main reason for Beason’s high level of interest,

“Just the way the coaches communicate with me,” Beason said. “They communicate with me on an everyday basis and they show me love everyday.”

Beason has 11 receptions for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns along with 2 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in two games this season. He also has 2 tackles as a defensive back. The Hog coaches like him as a difference-maker.

“They say I can come in and be a game-changer in their program,” he said.

In a previous interview, Bishop Dunne Coach Michael Johnson said Beason was a special athlete.

“You could put Marquez at pretty much any position,” Johnson said. “You could put him at corner he’s going to be successful or put him at quarterback and he’s going to be successful. He’s probably the best pure athlete I’ve ever had.”

Beason, who recorded 10.72 seconds in the 100 meters in the spring, has been talking to former teammate and Razorback freshman cornerback Chevin Calloway

“He said it’s a great school and a great environment and a great atmosphere,” Beason said.

ESPN rates Beason the No. 21 receiver and No. 56 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

“I see myself being a true athlete and someone who can play several positions on the field and I can make plays at anytime,” Beason said.

Beason hopes to make his way to Arkansas for a game.

“I’m going to try and visit this season," he said.