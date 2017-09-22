Arkansas commitment statistics

2018 commitments

POS.;NAME;HT;WT.;40;SCHOOL;TONIGHT

ATH;SEAN M. FLANAGAN;6-1;191;4.47;Charleston;vs. Cedarville

• 16-23 rushing, 8-171 receiving, 2 TDs, 31 TT, 1 SA, 1 TFL, 3 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 7-30.6 punting, 4-150 PR, 2-89 KOR 1 TD

OL NOAH GATLIN;6-7;300;NA;Jonesboro;vs. Mountain Home

• Graded 86%, 4 pancake blocks, 1 sack allowed

RB;JEREMY GIBSON;5-11;200;NA;Riverside (La.) Academy;Open date

• 32-228 rushing, 3 TDs, 6-17 receiving

DL;EMMIT GOODEN;6-4;320;NA;Independence (Kan.) CC;vs. Iowa Central CC

• 7 UT, 13 AT

CB;BYRON HANSPARD JR.;6-1;188;4.44;DeSoto, Texas.;Open date

• 25 TT, 1 TFL, 1 INT

OL;LUKE JONES;6-5;290;NA;Pulaski Academy;vs. Fair

• Graded at 93%, 13 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

S;TANNER McCALISTER;6-0;185;4.47;Rockwall-Heath (Texas);at Tyler Lee

• 36-415 rushing, 7 TDs, 1-7 receiving, 10 UT, 7 AT, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 2-18 KOR

DL;JOHN MINCEY;6-4;265;4.7;Clinch County, Ga.; vs. Wilcox County, Ga.

• 16 TT, 1 SA, 1 RF

DL;ISAIAH NICHOLS;6-3;265;NA;Springdale;at Rogers Heritage

• 27 TT, 11 TFL, 6.5 SA, 22 QB hurries

QB;CONNOR NOLAND;6-3;208;4.7;Greenwood;at Texarkana

• 53-78-680 passing, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 22-130 rushing, 1 TD

LB;BUMPER POOL;6-2;216;4.79; Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy;vs. Highland

• 20 UT, 16 AT, 3 TFL, 1 PBU, 1-2 rushing, 4-15 receiving

LB;MAUREESE WREN;6-4;216;4.68;Mesquite (Texas) Horn;vs. Longview

• 12-233 receiving, 1 TD, 3 TT, 3 SA, 1 QB hurry

2019 COMMITMENT

QB;TY EVANS;6-2; 185;Monument (Colo.) PR;Thurs. vs. Discovery Canyon

• 49-78-817 passing, 12 TDs, 3 INTs, 7-44 rushing, 1 TD

LAST WEEK

FLANAGAN (3-8 rushing, 3-107 receiving, 2 TDs, 15 TT, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1-45 PR, 1-2 KOR, 3-32 punting average in 42-28 victory over Ozark) ... GATLIN (Graded 81%, no sacks allowed in 28-26 victory over LR Catholic) ... GIBSON (12-47 rushing, 1 TD, 4-12 receiving in 38-34 loss to Archbishop Rummel) ... GOODEN (Open date) ... HANSPARD (11 TT in 41-14 victory over Midland) ... JONES (Graded at 94%, 7 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 62-21 victory over Bossier City Parkway) ... McCALISTER (20-305 rushing, 3 TDs, 1 UT, 2 AT, 2, TFL, 1 INT, 2-18 KOR in 48-9 victory over MacArthur) ... MINCEY (5 TT in 21-7 loss to Irwin County) ... NICHOLS (8 TT, 3 TFL, 3 SA, 5 QB hurries in 31-28 victory over Russellville) ... NOLAND (21-31-226 passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 9-76 rushing, 1 TD in 54-28 victory over Alma) ... POOL (5 UT, 5 AT, 1 PBU, 1-2 rushing, 4-15 receiving in 35-3 loss to Lone Star) ... WREN (3-51 receiving, 1 TD in 28-20 loss to Cedar Hill) ... EVANS (20-32-318 passing, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 5-32 rushing, 1 TD in 35-7 victory over Lewis-Palmer)

