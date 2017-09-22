CLASS 7A
RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Springdale Har-Ber (3-0);Rogers
Bryant (3-0);at FS Northside
North Little Rock (3-0);at LR Central
Fayetteville (1-2);at Bentonville
Bentonville West (3-0);at Van Buren
Cabot (2-1);at LR Catholic
CLASS 6A
RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Greenwood (3-0);at Texarkana
El Dorado (3-0);Lake Hamilton
Searcy (3-0);at Jacksonville
Benton (2-1);Russellville
Jonesboro (2-1);Mountain Home
West Memphis (3-0);Marion
CLASS 5A
RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Pulaski Academy (3-0);LR Fair
Wynne (3-0);Blytheville
LR Christian (3-0);Beebe
White Hall (3-0);Magnolia
Nettleton (3-0);Batesville
Harrison (2-1);Morrilton
CLASS 4A
RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Pea Ridge (3-0);Gentry
Warren (2-1);Crossett
Joe T. Robinson (3-0);at Fountain Lake
Prairie Grove (3-0);at Huntsville
Arkadelphia (3-0);Nashville
Nashville (2-1);at Arkadelphia
CLASS 3A
RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Prescott (3-0);Centerpoint
Charleston (3-0);Cedarville
Junction City (3-0);McGehee
Mayflower (3-0);Barton
Clinton (3-0);Greenland
Harding Academy (2-1);Bald Knob
CLASS 2A
RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Mount Ida (3-0);at Mineral Springs
Conway Christian (3-0);at Poyen
Rison (3-0);Bearden
Danville (2-1);Western Yell County
McCrory (3-0);Hazen
Bearden (2-1);at Rison
Print Headline: Super Six rankings
