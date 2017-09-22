Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 22, 2017, 5:56 a.m.

Super Six rankings

This article was published today at 1:57 a.m.

CLASS 7A

RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Springdale Har-Ber (3-0);Rogers

  2. Bryant (3-0);at FS Northside

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight's games]

  1. North Little Rock (3-0);at LR Central

  2. Fayetteville (1-2);at Bentonville

  3. Bentonville West (3-0);at Van Buren

  4. Cabot (2-1);at LR Catholic

CLASS 6A

RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Greenwood (3-0);at Texarkana

  2. El Dorado (3-0);Lake Hamilton

  3. Searcy (3-0);at Jacksonville

  4. Benton (2-1);Russellville

  5. Jonesboro (2-1);Mountain Home

  6. West Memphis (3-0);Marion

CLASS 5A

RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Pulaski Academy (3-0);LR Fair

  2. Wynne (3-0);Blytheville

  3. LR Christian (3-0);Beebe

  4. White Hall (3-0);Magnolia

  5. Nettleton (3-0);Batesville

  6. Harrison (2-1);Morrilton

CLASS 4A

RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Pea Ridge (3-0);Gentry

  2. Warren (2-1);Crossett

  3. Joe T. Robinson (3-0);at Fountain Lake

  4. Prairie Grove (3-0);at Huntsville

  5. Arkadelphia (3-0);Nashville

  6. Nashville (2-1);at Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Prescott (3-0);Centerpoint

  2. Charleston (3-0);Cedarville

  3. Junction City (3-0);McGehee

  4. Mayflower (3-0);Barton

  5. Clinton (3-0);Greenland

  6. Harding Academy (2-1);Bald Knob

CLASS 2A

RK., TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Mount Ida (3-0);at Mineral Springs

  2. Conway Christian (3-0);at Poyen

  3. Rison (3-0);Bearden

  4. Danville (2-1);Western Yell County

  5. McCrory (3-0);Hazen

  6. Bearden (2-1);at Rison

Super Six rankings

