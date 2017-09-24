Top safety prospect Brian Williams cuts to six, including Hogs

Highly recruited junior safety Brian Williams has cut his list of more than 30 scholarship offers down to six schools, including Arkansas.

Williams, 6-1, 190 pounds of Dallas Bishop Dunne has a final list of is Arkansas, Texas, Stanford, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Nebraska, He's the younger brother of former Hog running back Rawleigh Williams III.

ESPN rates him the No. 2 safety and the No. 19 overall prospect in the nation. He made an unofficial visit to Stanford this weekend.

He'll likely made his college decision next summer.