Top safety prospect Brian Williams cuts to six, including Hogs
This article was published today at 12:11 p.m.
Highly recruited junior safety Brian Williams has cut his list of more than 30 scholarship offers down to six schools, including Arkansas.
Williams, 6-1, 190 pounds of Dallas Bishop Dunne has a final list of is Arkansas, Texas, Stanford, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Nebraska, He's the younger brother of former Hog running back Rawleigh Williams III.
ESPN rates him the No. 2 safety and the No. 19 overall prospect in the nation. He made an unofficial visit to Stanford this weekend.
He'll likely made his college decision next summer.
