Hicks' save helps Yankees stay alive in AL East

NEW YORK -- Aaron Hicks robbed Wilson Ramos of a first-inning grand slam in the outfielder's return from the disabled list, and the playoff-bound New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 Tuesday night to clinch home-field advantage if they end up in the AL wild-card game next week.

Tampa Bay's first three batters reached against rookie Jordan Montgomery (9-7), and Hicks leaped at the 385-foot sign in right-center to get his glove above the wall. He squeezed the webbing tight, preventing the ball from popping out and limiting Ramos to a sacrifice fly.

With its 17th victory in 23 games, New York (88-69) moved 19 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 95-67 in 2012. Assured no worse than a wild-card berth, the Yankees closed within three games of AL East-leading Boston with five remaining. The Red Sox lost 9-4 at home to Toronto.

Tampa Bay (76-81) was eliminated from playoff contention and missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

Starlin Castro homered leading off a four-run second, when Blake Snell (4-7) walked a pair of batters with the bases loaded and Chaz Roe threw a run-scoring wild pitch. Gary Sanchez and Matt Holliday added RBI singles in the eighth.

Montgomery allowed singles to his first two batters and walked the next one before striking out Logan Morrison. The left-hander retired Ramos on Hicks' grab, then fanned Adeiny Hechavarria. Told his night was over after allowing 1 run and 6 hits in 6 innings, Montgomery walked over to Hicks in the dugout and gave him a hug.

Hicks strained his right oblique muscle June 25 on a checked swing against Texas and did not return until Aug. 10. He strained his left oblique at Boston on Sept. 2 when he reached up to make a running catch on the warning track of Hanley Ramirez's drive. Hicks walked three times, struck out in the sixth and left the game.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 6 Brian Dozier's three-run home run in the eighth inning pushed Minnesota to the brink of a playoff berth as it rallied for a victory over host Cleveland. The Indians lost for just the third time in 32 games.

BLUE JAYS 9, RED SOX 4 Chris Sale matched a career worst by giving up four home runs in a playoff tuneup, including a pair to Josh Donaldson, and Boston lost to visiting Toronto.

ASTROS 14, RANGERS 3 Carlos Correa, Brian McCann and Cameron Maybin had three RBI each and Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) allowed 1 earned run and 5 hits in 6 innings as Houston routed host Texas.

ANGELS 9, WHITE SOX 3 Mike Trout hit his 31st home run, Albert Pujols joined Alex Rodriguez as the only players with 100 RBI in each of 14 seasons, and visiting Los Angeles pounded Chicago.

ROYALS 2, TIGERS 1 Jason Vargas tied for the major league lead with his 18th victory, lifting host Kansas City over struggling Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 1 Jake Thompson and four relievers combined to hold visiting Washington in check and Philadelphia spoiled Bryce Harper's return with a victory.

METS 4, BRAVES 3 Travis Taijeron singled home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and host New York rallied late to beat Atlanta.

BREWERS 7, REDS 6 Domingo Santana hit an early three-run home run and Milwaukee kept pace in the playoff race by holding off visiting Cincinnati. The Brewers remained 1 1/2 games behind Colorado for the second NL wild card after the Rockies blanked Miami 6-0.

ROCKIES 6, MARLINS 0 Trevor Story hit a three-run home run and Tyler Anderson allowed four hits over seven superb innings, helping host Colorado beat Miami to maintain its lead for the second NL wild card.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 10, ORIOLES 1 Andrew McCutchen hit his first career grand slam as part of an eight-RBI game and Pittsburgh rolled to a victory over visiting Baltimore.

