Feisty defense awaits Razorbacks' O-line in flux

FAYETTEVILLE -- Unsettled offensive line, meet the next wave of Aggies.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, which shuffled offensive linemen and gave up six sacks last week in a 50-43 overtime loss to Texas A&M, has a big challenge on its hands in Saturday's 11 a.m. nonconference game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

New Mexico State, under coordinator Frank Spaziani, likes to shoot extra defenders into the backfield. Any down, any situation, the Aggies could send linebackers or defensive backs to either blow up running plays in their tracks or get quick heat on a quarterback in the passing game.

"We're better in the front seven; the down guys and the linebackers, we're playing much better there," New Mexico State Coach Doug Martin said last week.

Spaziani, 70, was a longtime defensive coordinator and head coach at Boston College.

"They run a lot of pressures and catch you off balance," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said. "Obviously a very, very important aspect is to keep our quarterback clean. They bring a variety of pressures, outside, inside, all downs, all schemes."

The Razorbacks rank No. 125 out of 129 FBS teams in allowing 3.67 sacks per game. Auburn, which gave up 11 sacks in a loss to Clemson and averages 4.0 allowed per game, is the only SEC school to allow more.

Quarterback Austin Allen endured all six of the sacks last week and also was knocked to the ground a couple of other times, including once when he came up with a bloody nose.

New Mexico State is tied for No. 18 in the country with 12 sacks in four games, an average of 3.0 per game.

Weak-side linebacker Dalton Herrington leads the Aggies with 3.5 sacks, while safety Malik Demby has 3 sacks and strong-side linebacker Terrill Hanks has 1.5 sacks.

Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson has tried multiple combinations in an effort to put the best five linemen on the field.

Center Frank Ragnow and left guard Hjalte Froholdt have been solid and stayed in their positions.

Otherwise, there has been movement. Freshman Ty Clary, a surprise starter in Week 1, had manned the right guard spot until being replaced by Johnny Gibson during last week's game. Paul Ramirez put in snaps in relief of left tackle Colton Jackson against the Aggies, but he moved to Gibson's normal spot at right tackle when Clary came out.

"I think Saturday we were trying to find a formula to be more consistent," Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. "There were times all five of them played very well, and then there were times where they didn't."

Clary was off to a decent start through two games, but Texas A&M came at him with success in the passing game.

"I have to give Texas A&M credit," Enos said. "They took two of their best defensive tackles and they were moving them over our freshman. Dylan Mack and 92 [Zaycoven Henderson], both of those guys I think are outstanding players, two of the better tackles in our league."

Gibson held up better against the bull rushing. Ramirez had a false start and a holding penalty early on, but he settled in after that.

"He had a mistake or two, but for his first time playing I thought he handled the environment and did some really good things," Enos said.

The Arkansas depth chart this week remained static, with Jackson and Gibson at tackle, Froholdt and Clary at guard, and Ragnow at center.

Enos speculated six or seven linemen would play in each game, with Zach Rogers, Jake Raulerson, Brian Wallace and Jalen Merrick also in consideration. The Razorbacks have used some of those players in unbalanced looks early this season, and Wallace started most of last season at right tackle.

Bielema said 6-9 freshman Dalton Wagner was back in the mix this week after rehabbing from a foot injury suffered in camp.

"I continue to try to get Brian Wallace and a couple of other guys -- Jalen Merrick -- some guys we've been trying to get in that role the last couple of years, to continue to come through," Bielema said. "But they're just ... believe me, if they were better than the option we had out there, they'd be out there.

"Our guys are working, striving. I think pass pro is an area we can't get enough of, and blitz pickup, so we'll keep stressing those areas."

The Razorbacks have given up 11 sacks, though some have been coverage sacks.

"A sack's a sack, but I just don't want him being hit," Bielema said. "I believe he was on the ground eight or nine times. It was a little bit of everything. There were two or three that I think Austin held onto it, and he knows that. He owns it. He has to be able to get rid of the ball."

Allen said he continues to see improvement out of the offensive line.

"I have all the faith in the world in them, and the coaches and I think they'll be ready to go on Saturday," Allen said.

Bielema said every position group has to get better to keep Allen clean.

"So O-line, tight ends, running backs, as well as the quarterback, they've all got to take ownership of it," he said. "We don't want our quarterback in the SEC getting knocked on the ground eight or nine times per game. He won't make it through it."

Sports on 09/28/2017