Subscribe Register Login
Friday, September 29, 2017, 2:14 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Coach Pratt and Jadon Jackson joined Recruiting Thursday

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.

bentonville-west-wide-receiver-jadon-jackson-makes-a-catch-on-thursday-nov-10-2016-during-their-first-round-playoff-game-while-being-defended-by-cabot-defensive-back-dylan-smith-at-the-tiger-athlectic-complex-in-bentonville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Bentonville West wide receiver Jadon Jackson makes a catch on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, during their first round playoff game while being defended by Cabot defensive back Dylan Smith at the Tiger Athlectic Complex in Bentonville.

Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt and his star junior receive Jadon Jackson joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss Jackson's recruiting.

Jackson, 6-1, 180 has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Memphis, Missouri and Tulsa along with interest from Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and others. He showed up on numerous college radars after recording 59 catches for 916 yards and 9 touchdowns in as a sophomore.

The Hogs were the second school to offer Jackson behind Tulsa. He recorded 10.74 seconds in the 100 meters during the spring. Audio player not showing up? Click here to listen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Coach Pratt and Jadon Jackson joined Recruiting Thursday

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online