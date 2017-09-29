Home /
Coach Pratt and Jadon Jackson joined Recruiting Thursday
Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt and his star junior receive Jadon Jackson joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss Jackson's recruiting.
Jackson, 6-1, 180 has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Memphis, Missouri and Tulsa along with interest from Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and others. He showed up on numerous college radars after recording 59 catches for 916 yards and 9 touchdowns in as a sophomore.
The Hogs were the second school to offer Jackson behind Tulsa. He recorded 10.74 seconds in the 100 meters during the spring. Audio player not showing up? Click here to listen.
