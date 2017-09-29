All but one game on TV for Razorbacks basketball
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville finalized its basketball schedule Thursday and will have 30 of its 31 regular-season games televised or available through online alternatives.
The Razorbacks' schedule includes 10 games on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, 13 games on the SEC Network and 4 games on SEC Network-Plus, a digital channel accessible online or through streaming devices. Arkansas' Dec. 2 game at Houston will be shown on CBS Sports Network.
Channels are not yet known for the Razorbacks' final two games at the Phil Knight Invitational on Thanksgiving weekend in Portland, Ore.
Arkansas' season opener against Samford will be shown on SEC Network-Plus at 7 p.m. Nov. 10. The Razorbacks will make their television debut two days later when they host Bucknell for a 5 p.m. game on SEC Network.
Broadcast options for Arkansas' Red-White scrimmage Oct. 20 and exhibition games against Central Oklahoma on Oct. 27 and Missouri Western on Nov. 3 have yet to be determined.
The Razorbacks' only non-televised game will be Dec. 16 against Troy in North Little Rock. The game was not picked up by a cable network and UA leaders in the past have detailed the complications with independently broadcasting a game played off campus.
2017-18 TV Schedule
Nov. 10 - Samford, 7 p.m., SEC Network-Plus
Nov. 12 - Bucknell, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Nov. 17 - Fresno State, 7 p.m., SEC Network-Plus
Nov. 23 - vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 24 - vs. North Carolina or Portland, TBD, TBD
Nov. 26 - vs. TBD, TBD, TBD
Dec. 2 - at Houston, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Dec. 5 - Colorado State, 7 p.m., SEC Network-Plus
Dec. 9 - Minnesota, 5:45 p.m., SEC Network
Dec. 16 - Troy, 7 p.m., None
Dec. 19 - Oral Roberts, 7 p.m., SEC Network-Plus
Dec. 27 - Cal State Bakersfield, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Dec. 30 - Tennessee, TBA, SEC Network
Jan. 2 - at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 6 - at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 10 - LSU, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 13 - Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 17 - at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 20 - Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 23 - at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network
Jan. 27 - Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 30 - at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Feb. 3 - at LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 6 - South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Feb. 10 - Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 13 - at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 17 - Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 20 - Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 24 - at Alabama, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Feb. 27 - Auburn, 8 p.m., SEC Network
March 3 - at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Sports on 09/29/2017
Print Headline: All but one game on TV for Razorbacks basketball
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: All but one game on TV for Razorbacks basketball
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.