All but one game on TV for Razorbacks basketball

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville finalized its basketball schedule Thursday and will have 30 of its 31 regular-season games televised or available through online alternatives.

The Razorbacks' schedule includes 10 games on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, 13 games on the SEC Network and 4 games on SEC Network-Plus, a digital channel accessible online or through streaming devices. Arkansas' Dec. 2 game at Houston will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

Channels are not yet known for the Razorbacks' final two games at the Phil Knight Invitational on Thanksgiving weekend in Portland, Ore.

Arkansas' season opener against Samford will be shown on SEC Network-Plus at 7 p.m. Nov. 10. The Razorbacks will make their television debut two days later when they host Bucknell for a 5 p.m. game on SEC Network.

Broadcast options for Arkansas' Red-White scrimmage Oct. 20 and exhibition games against Central Oklahoma on Oct. 27 and Missouri Western on Nov. 3 have yet to be determined.

The Razorbacks' only non-televised game will be Dec. 16 against Troy in North Little Rock. The game was not picked up by a cable network and UA leaders in the past have detailed the complications with independently broadcasting a game played off campus.

2017-18 TV Schedule

Nov. 10 - Samford, 7 p.m., SEC Network-Plus

Nov. 12 - Bucknell, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Nov. 17 - Fresno State, 7 p.m., SEC Network-Plus

Nov. 23 - vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 24 - vs. North Carolina or Portland, TBD, TBD

Nov. 26 - vs. TBD, TBD, TBD

Dec. 2 - at Houston, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Dec. 5 - Colorado State, 7 p.m., SEC Network-Plus

Dec. 9 - Minnesota, 5:45 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 16 - Troy, 7 p.m., None

Dec. 19 - Oral Roberts, 7 p.m., SEC Network-Plus

Dec. 27 - Cal State Bakersfield, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 30 - Tennessee, TBA, SEC Network

Jan. 2 - at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 6 - at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Jan. 10 - LSU, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 13 - Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 17 - at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 20 - Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 23 - at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network

Jan. 27 - Oklahoma State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 30 - at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Feb. 3 - at LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 6 - South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Feb. 10 - Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 13 - at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 17 - Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 20 - Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 24 - at Alabama, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Feb. 27 - Auburn, 8 p.m., SEC Network

March 3 - at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

