VIDEO: Football: Rogers High holds off Rogers Heritage

ROGERS -- Rogers High senior Colin McWhorter leaped into the end zone with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter and this time Rogers Heritage had no answer as the Mounties walked away with a 43-33 win at Whitey Smith Stadium.

McWhorter accounted for more than 150 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns to help the Mounties hold on for the win in the slugfest that included 20 penalties.

Rogers coach Mike Loyd said McWhorter, a team captain, sets the pace for the Mounties (4-1, 1-1 7A-West) and he made big plays at key times.

"We kinda go as he goes," Loyd said. "That's why he's our captain. He's got that stuff in his neck, that it factor. He makes plays. We talk about competitive greatness. What do you do when your team really needs it? And you elevate the players around you. Colin McWhorter does that."

Loyd wasn't surprised that Heritage, which dropped to 0-5, gave his team all it could handle.

"They've got a good offensive football team," Loyd said. "We made stops when we needed to. You don't win on just offense."

Rogers got a big momentum swing when senior Jacob Taylor intercepted a Trey Kitterman pass and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter for a 22-13 Mounties lead.

Heritage coach Tony Travis said that was big, but his team continued to fight.

"We couldn't make enough plays down the stretch," Travis said. "We needed a stop and another score to get a lead and put some pressure on them a little bit and never could do that."

McWhorter ran for 97 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns. He added seven catches for 62. Heritage picked up most of its yardage on the ground thanks to quarterback Trey Kitterman and running back Dylan Qualls.

Kitterman finished with 128 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns. He also threw for 89 yards, but was intercepted twice. Qualls rushed for 225 yards on 23 carries and scored twice.

Rogers took a 15-13 halftime lead thanks to a big two-point conversion stop by the Mounties late in the second quarter.

Kitterman threw an incomplete pass on the try, but Heritage got a nother chance when Rogers was flagged for a late hit. The Mounties then tackled Kitterman short of the goal-line to keep the lead.

Rogers benefitted when Heritage jumped offsides on the PAT after Loyd scored on a sneak to get within 7-6. McWhorter ran in the two-point conversion after the penalty for the 8-7 lead. The hit a big play to push the lead to 15-7 on an 89-yard touchdown from Loyd to Hunter Hawkins.

Sports on 09/30/2017