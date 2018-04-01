Challenge accepted

Shortly after having played in the Class 7A boys state championship game on March 8 in Hot Springs, Fort Smith Northside's players and coaches were having a postgame meal when a random fan approached Grizzlies Coach Eric Burnett.

"He asked if he could speak to No. 10," Burnett said. "I introduced him to Isaiah Joe and they talked for about 15 minutes. After they finished, the man came back to me and said, 'that young man has it figured out.' "

On and off the court, Joe has been an impressive role model to his teammates and fellow students. Not only did Joe lead Northside to its second consecutive state title appearance earlier this year but he takes advanced placement courses and serves on several of the school's committees.

"He's a very humble kid," Burnett said of Joe, who has been selected as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Basketball Player of the Year. "He doesn't put himself on a pedestal and act any differently just because he's a great player. He's a sharp young man, an all-around great kid."

Joe averaged 22.8 points a game during his senior season, hitting 88 percent from the free-throw line and 38 percent of his three-pointers. He led the Grizzlies to a 22-10 record and signed with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, last fall.

In the closing moments of the 2017 Class 7A state championship game, Joe and teammmate Tevin Brewer combined to cause a last-second turnover that allowed the Grizzlies to win their first state championship in 10 years.

Joe scored a game-high 20 points -- all 11 of his team's third-quarter points -- that day.

"That was a dream come true," Joe said of the 2017 title game. "There was so much positive energy coming from the arena that day."

Joe was the only Northside player with any experience to return for the 2017-2018 season. Joe found a way to get the Grizzlies back in the title game.

"We focused on finding a way to get to the same level as we were a year ago," Joe said. "We were young but we wound up being a lot better than a lot of people thought we were going to be."

"We had to rely on him," Burnett said. "He had to be our leader."

"Of course there was pressure," Joe said. "But I didn't want to play as if it was a job. With a job, you have limitations. I saw this season as more of a fun challenge."

Known as a consistent long-range shooter, Joe was encouraged to shoot when ever he wanted.

"There is always some adjustment period when you go from one level to the next," Burnett said. "But Joe gained a lot of confidence early. I wanted him to pull the trigger. In fact, there were times as a junior where I told him I wanted him to shoot more."

Joe says his training will focus on gaining strength, ball handling and defense before he begins play in the fall.

"He's a good distributor of the ball and a good leader," Burnett said. "He's gotten better and better every year. I don't see a reason why he wouldn't continue to get better."

