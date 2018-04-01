COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

April 1

Easter Brunch

HOT SPRINGS — The Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa will present an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Venetian Dining Room. The event will feature a variety of salads, entrees and desserts, a carving station and the Easter Bunny. Admission is $39 for adults and $19 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted free. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 609-2575.

April 2

Master Gardener Presentation

BENTON — The Saline County Master Gardeners will present a program, Host Plants for Butterfly Gardens, by Lin Johnson, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 4

Men’s Village Garden Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Men’s Village Garden Club will meet at 10:20 a.m. at the River Valley Nursery in west Little Rock. The presentation, Newly Available Plant Selections, will be presented by April Higgins. For more information, visit mensvillagegardenclub.com.

Women’s Welcome Club Luncheon

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. For more information, call (214) 616-5445.

April 5

HSV Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. The topic will be a Legacy Webinar titled I Thought He Was My Ancestor: Avoid the Six Biggest Genealogy Mistakes. The group’s general meeting is on the first Thursday of each month from September through May. A monthly breakfast meeting takes place at 9 a.m. the third Thursday year-round at Debra’s Restaurant on Carmona Road, where topics of interest are informally shared. For more information, call

(501) 915-8446.

April 7

Master Gardeners Plant Sale

MALVERN — The Hot Spring County Master Gardeners will have their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds. The gates will open at 7:30. The sale will feature vegetables, bedding annuals, perennials, bulbs, rhizomes, house plants, hanging baskets, herbs, flowering shrubs, ground covers and container plants. New this year will be yard ornaments and unique planter pots created by local artists, and an ongoing video presentation showing landscape uses for the available plants. Prices start at 50 cents, and proceeds will fund scholarships, county beautification and horticultural education.

Ongoing

The Dixie Swim Club

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., will present The Dixie Swim Club at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again April 13 and 14; and at 2:30 p.m. April 8 and 15. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children through age 12. For more information, visit pockettheatre.com.

Tulip Extravaganza

HOT SPRINGS — More than 150,000 Dutch tulips and other flowers are blooming at Garvan Woodland Gardens, with the most blooms expected through April 14. The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 4 to 12. Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Guided golf-cart tours are $15 per person. To see photos of the flowers, visit facebook.com/garvangardens.

Senior Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Visual Arts will host a senior art exhibit for Zhanxiu Lu through April 9 in the Hammons Gallery in the Mabee Fine Arts Center. A reception will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the gallery. The events are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Traveling Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University and Henderson State University will host the traveling art exhibit What Were You Wearing? Monday through April 20 in the McClellan Rotunda at OBU and the Huie Library at HSU. The survivor art installation is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5200.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15 -11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Merry Mixers Dance Club dances to live music the third Saturday of each month through May at the Coronado Community Center. Dances include ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country music. Dancers are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. At each dance, a lesson is held at 7 p.m., with dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. Dances are $10 per person. Club members receive a discount. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Upcoming

Ouachita Percussion Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Percussion Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 9 in Ouachita’s McBeth Recital Hall in the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The ensemble will perform pieces composed in the past 20 years that represent a variety of styles: “Blue Burn,” by Joe Tompkins; “Tesseract,” by Fransico Perez; “Crown of Thorns,” by David Maslanka; and “Echo Funk,” by Johnathan Ovalle. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Adam Davis at davisa@obu.edu or visit www.obu.edu/percussion.

