Hector native wins shooting title

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jeff Proctor of Hector, a senior at University of the Ozarks, won the national championship in international bunker trap Monday at the Association of College Unions International Collegiate National Championships.

Proctor made the top three with Dawon Peer and George Clark, who represented the universities of Alabama and Arizona, respectively. After Clark was eliminated, Proctor and Peer ended the round with a tie and forced a single elimination shoot-off, which Proctor won.

“It feels amazing because this is what I have worked for,” said Proctor. “I really struggled early in one of my rounds today, but I bounced back and fixed what I was doing wrong and ended on a good round to make the final. I tried to stay focused on the basics in the final round. I am thankful to bring back another national championship to the U of O program.”