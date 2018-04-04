Little Rock to spend nearly $1M on 911 dispatch system maintenance

Little Rock will spend almost $1 million for software and hardware maintenance and support for its 911 dispatch system over the next few years.

The city Board of Directors approved a contract with Northrop Grumman Corp. in the amount of $956,695, plus taxes, to continue support for its dispatch system until October 2021. The city reserves the right to terminate the maintenance service with 90 days notice.

The city’s software program for its dispatch system was purchased in 1996 from PRC Public Sector Inc. That company was bought by Northrop Grumman six years ago.

Because the application is proprietary, Northrop Grumman must provide the maintenance and support for it.

“To continue Software Maintenance Service and avoid problems that could result in a shut down of the 911 Dispatch System, the city must enter into another maintenance agreement with Northrop Grumman,” a memorandum said.