North Little Rock offensive coordinator picked as new head coach at Central High, sources say

Little Rock Central will hire North Little Rock offensive coordinator Blake Pizan as its new head coach, sources have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The hiring is pending board approval.

Pizan, a Pulaski Academy and Arkansas Tech University graduate, has worked at North Little Rock since 2010. The Charging Wildcats won the Class 7A state championship last season.

Central was 2-8 last season under Ellis "Scooter" Register. Register retired in February after a 43-year coaching career, with his last eight seasons at Central.