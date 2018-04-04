Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock offensive coordinator picked as new head coach at Central High, sources say
By Jeremy Muck
This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.
Little Rock Central will hire North Little Rock offensive coordinator Blake Pizan as its new head coach, sources have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
The hiring is pending board approval.
Pizan, a Pulaski Academy and Arkansas Tech University graduate, has worked at North Little Rock since 2010. The Charging Wildcats won the Class 7A state championship last season.
Central was 2-8 last season under Ellis "Scooter" Register. Register retired in February after a 43-year coaching career, with his last eight seasons at Central.
