Teen arrested on murder charge in Little Rock shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt
This article was published today at 8:59 a.m.
Police have arrested a teenager on a murder charge in a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured last month in Arkansas’ capital city.
Kingsly Doshier, 17, of Little Rock was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on one count of capital murder as well as two counts of terroristic act, records show.
Doshier was developed as a person of interest and later a suspect in the March 13 killing of 34-year-old Tartinisha Rainey of North Little Rock, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Authorities say Rainey and 41-year-old James Jackson, also of North Little Rock, were found shot around midnight that day inside a beige 1997 Nissan Maxima in the area of 26th and Izard streets.
Rainey was unresponsive when officers arrived and later died from her multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Jackson and a third person not hurt in the car told officers that strangers started shooting at their car from a gray vehicle.
Doshier remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning, and bail had not been set, according to an online inmate roster. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.
Rainey’s killing was the sixth of 12 homicides recorded so far this year in Little Rock.
