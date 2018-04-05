Arkansas father pleads not guilty to battering 2-month-old; authorities say man acknowledged inhaling canned air

A Hot Springs man pleaded accused of injuring his 2-month-old son last year after deliberately inhaling canned air has pleaded not guilty to a felony battery charge, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Tylor Austin Mann, 30, appeared in Garland County Circuit Court on Tuesday to enter his not guilty plea to a charge of first-degree domestic battery.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 12, 2017, sheriff's investigators received a report regarding a 2-month-old boy admitted to Arkansas Children's Hospital's pediatric intensive care unit with bilateral skull fractures, subdural hematomas, and altered mental status.

The baby's father, identified as Mann, reportedly told hospital staff he dropped the baby on a tile floor while at a residence in Hot Springs.

The medical report states physical abuse was suspected in the case, with a doctor noting that nothing "has been provided to explain these injuries, which are consistent with blunt force trauma to both sides of the head."

The doctor noted the injuries were "far more extensive" than those normally seen with relatively short distance household falls and "would require much greater, violent force." The report concluded the injuries were consistent with "inflicted trauma and child physical abuse."

On Nov. 13, 2017, Mann was interviewed by investigators. According to the affidavit, he stated he went to the kitchen to make a bottle for his son and saw a can of air duster, a product with compressed air designed to clean dirt and lint from electronics, on top of the refrigerator.

Authorities say Mann stated "he broke and decided it was a good time to get a little bit in." He said he "doesn't remember much" after that, but guessed he dropped the baby and "possibly could have fallen on him," according to the affidavit.

He said he remembers picking his son up off the floor and a few minutes later realized the baby was lethargic and had "swelling on the side of his head." When Mann's girlfriend got home, he said he told her what happened and they rushed the baby to the emergency room.

A warrant was issued for Mann on Jan. 5 and he later surrendered without incident.