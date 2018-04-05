Discount retailer Five Below opening location at west Little Rock shopping center, firm says

The planned Little Rock location of discount retailer Five Below will be in a shopping center on the city’s west side, a development firm said.

Haag Brown Commercial said Wednesday that the outlet will be in an 8,500-square-foot space between Marshall’s and Fit Factory at 16105 Chenal Parkway.

The Little Rock store is slated to open in late summer.

Locations are also planned in Conway, Bryant, Searcy and Jonesboro, according to the company’s store opening list.

Five Below offers a “broad range of trend-right, high-quality merchandise” all priced at $5 or less, according to its website.