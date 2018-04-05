Man who shot Arkansas sheriff's deputy acquitted

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man accused of shooting a Washington County deputy nearly two years ago has been acquitted of criminal charges because he suffers from schizophrenia and couldn't conform his behavior at the time.

Raymond Lee Plumlee, 26, of Springdale was charged with shooting at several law enforcement officers with a 12-gauge shotgun March 15, 2016. Lt. Tion Augustine was shot in the hip, police said. Augustine had surgery to repair a shattered ball joint and returned to duty.

Plumlee was charged with three counts of attempted capital murder. He pleaded innocent in April 2016. Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay filed an order of acquittal Monday.

Doctors at the Arkansas State Hospital found Plumlee unfit to proceed on three different occasions, the latest in late February. He has been treated for psychosis since at least 2009, according to court documents.

Lindsay found Plumlee committed attempted capital murder, but mental illness prevented him from appreciating the criminality of his conduct. The order commits Plumlee to the state hospital.

"I have no reason to doubt the findings of the State Hospital," prosecutor Matt Durrett said. "However, that doesn't change the fact that he nearly took the life of a courageous and dedicated law enforcement officer. Hopefully, he will remain confined long enough to be treated so that he no longer poses a danger to this community."

State Desk on 04/05/2018