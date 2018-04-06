• Juli Briskman, 50, a Virginia woman who lost her job after pictures appeared on social media of her displaying her middle finger to President Donald Trump's motorcade as it passed, is suing her employer, claiming that Akima, a government contractor, violated state employment laws because it feared retaliation.

• Jonathen Abrams said he "instantly punched" a man who pushed through a door at his home in Waterford Township, Mich., knocking the intruder out cold, and then live-streamed the down-for-the count burglar on social media so that everyone "would clearly see" what happened.

• Ralph Letner, delivering a pizza to a mobile-home park in Somerset, Ky., said he jumped out of his car and raced into a burning home to cut off its electric power and then helped the homeowner and another person escape the blaze.

• Logan Blythe, a 15-year-old with Down syndrome from Payson, Utah, will be able to pursue his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout after his family dropped a discrimination lawsuit when the Boy Scouts of America said it would help the boy earn scouting's highest rank.

• Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman in North Charleston, S.C., said investigators are considering whether to file charges in the death of a baby who was left for hours in a hot car when the child's father forgot to drop the child off at a day care center and headed straight to work.

• Richard Osborn- Brooks, a 78-year-old British pensioner, has been released on bail as he faces a murder charge after police said he struggled with two intruders at his home and stabbed one, who fled and later died.

• Kevin Luczak, 28, of Narragansett, R.I., accused of punching, spitting on and spraying lotion in the face of a state trooper who was called to the scene as Luczak looked for his lost luggage at Boston's Logan Airport, pleaded innocent to assault and other charges, prosecutors said.

• James Fields, 56, of Memphis faces drug-trafficking charges after sheriff's deputies in Jefferson County, Ala., said they found 82 pounds of methamphetamine packaged as Mexican candy when they searched his car during a traffic stop.

• Desmond Blackburn, a school superintendent, was driving a district-issued SUV when he got a warning for illegally passing a school bus in Melbourne, Fla., as police ran a bus-safety campaign dubbed "Operation BUSted."

