Moore starts strong; Travelers win late

The Arkansas Travelers beat the San Antonio Missions 3-1 on opening night Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Travs right-handed starter Andrew Moore (0-0, 1.59 ERA) pitched 5⅔ innings with 7 strikeouts, 2 hits, 1 walk and 1 earned run. Right-handed reliever Darin Gillies (1-0, 0.00) earned the victory after pitching 2⅓ innings with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk.

San Antonio left-handed reliever Brad Wieck (0-1, 18.00) earned the loss.

The only run for San Antonio (0-1) came against Moore in the top of the second inning, when catcher Austin Allen hit a line drive home run to right field to go up 1-0.

Arkansas (1-0) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, when San Antonio left-handed reliever Dillon Overton bounced a pitch past home plate with the bases loaded. Travs catcher Joe DeCarlo scored on the wild pitch after reaching base on a leadoff double.

Travs third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and another San Antonio wild pitch provided the third run.

Sports on 04/06/2018