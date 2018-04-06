Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 06, 2018, 7:27 p.m.

Trial set for Arkansans accused of slitting pit bull's throat, recording it

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:31 p.m.

BASTROP, La. — A Louisiana judge has scheduled a September trial for an Arkansas man accused of slitting a pit bull's throat on camera and another accused of making the video and posting it on Snapchat.

Assistant District Attorney Stephen Sylvester said Friday that Morehouse Parish Judge Carl Sharp has set a Sept. 24 trial for Steven Sadler, who's accused of killing the dog, and alleged video-maker Boots Stanley, both of Hamburg.

Sadler is charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one of conspiracy to commit the crime. Stanley is charged with conspiracy.

Their lawyers contend they did nothing wrong because a local ordinance states pit bulls are dangerous and state law states anyone may kill any dangerous animal.

Sharp refused to throw out the case on that basis.

