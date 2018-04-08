COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

April 8-14

Southwest Region V Student Art Show

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center, at 625 Main St., will display the Southwest Region V Student Art Show, consisting of student art from kindergartners through 12th-graders from 11 school districts in southwest Arkansas, through Saturday. A reception will be held from 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday. Award winners will be recognized at 1:45. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

April 8 and 13-15

The Dixie Swim Club

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., will present The Dixie Swim Club at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. today and April 15. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children through age 12. For more information, visit pockettheatre.com.

April 10

Ouachita Percussion Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Percussion Ensemble will perform at

7:30 p.m. in Ouachita’s McBeth Recital Hall in the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The ensemble will perform pieces composed in the past 20 years that represent a variety of styles: “Blue Burn,” by Joe Tompkins; “Tesseract,” by Fransico Perez; “Crown of Thorns,” by David Maslanka; and “Echo Funk,” by Johnathan Ovalle. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208, contact Adam Davis at davisa@obu.edu, or visit www.obu.edu/percussion.

April 12

Men’s Cooking Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Men’s Cooking Club of Hot Springs Village will have its April meeting at 10:30 a.m. at Christ of the Hills Methodist Church. For more information, call

(501) 922-5921.

Planetarium Show: Stars of the Pharaohs

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present Stars of the Pharaohs at 7 p.m. in HSU’s Reynolds Science Center Planetarium. Admission is $3 or $1 with a student ID. The show is open to the public. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call (870) 230-5162.

April 14

Daylily Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Daylily Society will meet at

10 a.m. at the Christian Life Center. The program, Native Plants, will be presented by Yvonne Becker. For more information, call (501) 318-0288.

Ongoing

OBU Juried Student Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Art Club will showcase students’ work in the annual Juried Student Exhibit on Thursday through Sept. 29 in the Hammons Gallery in Ouachita’s Mabee Fine Art Center. The exhibit features art submitted by art majors and non-art majors, and selected by guest juror Matthew Smith. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, contact Summer Bruch at bruchs@obu.edu or (870) 245-4655, or call (870) 245-5208.

April Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The April exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features a selection of works by Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, Sandra Sell, Tony Saladino, Gene Sparling, Emily Wood and others. The show will be on display through April 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Senior Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Visual Arts will host a senior art exhibit for Zhanxiu Lu through Monday in the Hammons Gallery in the Mabee Fine Arts Center. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Traveling Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University and Henderson State University will host the traveling art exhibit What Were You Wearing? through April 20 in the McClellan Rotunda at OBU and the Huie Library at HSU. The survivor art installation is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5200.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Merry Mixers Dance Club dances to live music the third Saturday of each month through May at the Coronado Community Center. Dances include ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country music. Dancers are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. A lesson is held at 7 p.m., with dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. Dances are $10 per person. Club members receive a discount. For more information, call

(501) 915-8111.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Upcoming

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park & Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m.

April 17 in the Gene Moss Building at Tyndall Park. The public is invited to attend and help plan the development of the circa 1815 Saline Crossing historical village site. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

Planetarium Show: Exoplanets

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present Exoplanets at 7 p.m. April 19 in HSU’s Reynolds Science Center Planetarium. Admission is $3 or $1 with a student ID. The show is open to the public. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call (870) 230-5162.

Garland County Book Sale

HOT SPRINGS — The Friends of the Garland County Library will hold their annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-5 in the library’s auditorium. For more information, visit gclibrary.com.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.