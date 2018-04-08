PAPER TRAILS: Doggie duo seeks home for fur-ever; Arkansan to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

PAWS CAUSE: This "tail" -- the story of two best friends -- comes from Wynne.

They met some 70 years ago. Well, in dog years.

Spooky, an affable male spitz mix, and Mee Mee, a skittish female beagle, became acquainted at the private Wynne Animal Rescue Shelter. And now they're inseparable.

"We named him Dr. Spooky because every [animal] that was having trouble, we would put with him, and he would rehabilitate them," says Kathy Norris, co-manager of the shelter with her husband, Dr. Michael Norris. "Mee Mee came after Spooky did, and he just brought her around. ... She stays right by him, and wherever he goes, she is."

And they're still at the shelter. More than decade later.

Spooky was twice adopted but twice returned when he didn't mesh with the owners' pets and schedules. Norris says, "The last time he came back, we just decided they would go together, that they would not be apart anymore."

She still holds out hope her longest residents will be adopted. There has been out-of-state interest from pooch lovers who have seen them -- and a sweet video of the bonded pair from 2013 (tinyurl.com/spookymeemee) -- online. But finding a family closer to Wynne would be a win.

Any special Arkies out there ("It's going to be a little harder adoption for whoever wants them," Norris says) searching for a deserving set of barkies? Visit tinyurl.com/seespooky or call the shelter at (870) 238-9663.

"They get all the love they need," Norris says. "But everybody needs a home."

It's about doggone time.

FAME CLAIM: Saturday is when the Godmother of Rock 'n' Roll -- the late Sister Rosetta Tharpe of Cotton Plant -- will be inducted into Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Nina Simone.

"If she had not been there as a model and inspiration, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and other rock originators would have had different careers," says Tharpe's bio at rockhall.com.

Saturday's red carpet arrivals will be live-streamed from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on rockhall.com, as well as the Rock Hall's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The ceremony will premiere on HBO at 7 p.m. May 5.

Presenting on Tharpe's behalf will be Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard-- another singing and guitar-playing powerhouse.

For Sister, we can think of no better soul sister.

SundayMonday on 04/08/2018