Washington news in brief

Hill makes 4th run to Mexico border

U.S. Rep. French Hill spent time along the Rio Grande last week, the dividing line that separates Texas from Mexico.

It was the Little Rock Republican's latest trip to the nation's southern boundary.

"In the three years I've been in Congress, I've been to the border to El Paso and San Diego and to Laredo, so this is my fourth visit to the southwest border," Hill said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon.

This time, his destination was Del Rio, Texas, a community of about 40,000 roughly 150 miles west of San Antonio.

"I wanted to go to a smaller city that's not a major point of entry and look at a smaller population area with more rugged canyonlike terrain along the Rio Grande River for an assessment of how we can best secure the border from a technology and manpower point of view," he said.

Del Rio sits across from Ciudad Acuna; a border town immortalized in the George Strait hit "Blame it on Mexico."

When he was running for president in 2016, Donald Trump made building a border wall a priority.

But Hill said he places a higher priority on personnel.

"I think manpower is the top issue along the border. I've heard that consistently in my four trips," he said.

The existing border personnel are stretched too thin, he said.

The next-highest priority is technology, Hill said.

"Consistently I've been in cities where they have poles for camera technology, but they don't have the cameras on the poles. That was the case down in Laredo, and that's the case here in Del Rio, too," Hill said.

The shortages exist "despite technology budgets being robust," Hill said. "In the appropriations bill we passed last [month], there was almost $200 million in there for border security technology."

The appropriations bill also clears the way for 100 new judges to be hired so that the backlog of immigration law cases can be dealt with, Hill added.

Womack names fellow from UAFS

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student Luke Barber has been named the 2018 John Paul Hammerschmidt Fellow.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack announced Barber's selection on Thursday.

"The JPH fellowship honors the long-time service of John Paul Hammerschmidt by providing a unique experience for UAFS student leaders in our nation's capital," Womack said in a news release. "I look forward to welcoming Luke into our office this summer and continuing JPH's important legacy of student-mentorship."

Hammerschmidt, who represented Northwest Arkansas in Congress for more than a quarter century, was the first Republican to represent Arkansas on Capitol Hill since Reconstruction.

Elected in 1966, he went on to serve 13 terms. He died in 2015 at age 92.

During the fellowship, Barber will earn college credit while also gaining government experience. The fellowship "emphasizes hands-on activities that highlight the inner workings of the U.S. House of Representatives, including conducting extensive legislative research, attending hearings, and monitoring activity on the House floor, as well as assisting with constituent communications and general office matters," Womack's office said.

Although the fellowship is currently limited to UAFS students, the Republican from Rogers said he would like to expand the program so that students at other Northwest Arkansas schools also can have the opportunity to participate.

2 hopefuls send FEC overdue paperwork

Congressional candidate Jonathan Dunkley of Little Rock has filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

The Democrat, who hopes to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill, is one of the four vying for the party's nomination in the 2nd Congressional District.

The document, which is required of candidates whose campaigns have spent $5,000 or more, was due in mid-March.

Dunkley's campaign mailed it overnight on Monday to Washington, D.C., and it was received by the election commission Tuesday. It is now posted online at fec.gov.

Another congressional candidate, Hot Springs Village Republican Randy Caldwell, has also submitted overdue paperwork.

The campaign mailed a copy of Caldwell's statement of organization to Washington by certified mail on Monday.

The document, known as FEC Form 1, identifies, among other things, the name and address of the campaign's treasurer, its custodian of records, its designated agent and the bank where the campaign funds are kept.

A spokesman for Caldwell said the document had been filed electronically in February; the commission said it could find no trace of the records.

Caldwell is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman in the party's May 22 primary.

Westerman's office on road this week

Staff members for U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman will be holding mobile office hours in communities across the 4th Congressional District, the Republican from Hot Springs announced last week.

Westerman's field representatives will attempt to help constituents who are encountering problems with a federal agency.

Last year, they handled 800 new cases dealing with a variety of problems.

This week's mobile office hours will be Monday:at 8:30 a.m. at the Clark County Courthouse, 401 Clay St., Arkadelphia; 10:15 a.m. at the Nevada County Courthouse, 215 E. Second St. South, Prescott; 12:15 p.m. at the Miller County Courthouse, 400 Laurel St., Texarkana; 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Lewisville; and 3:30 p.m. at the Columbia County Courthouse, 1 Court Square, Magnolia. Tuesday: 8 a.m. at the Ouachita County Courthouse, 145 Jefferson St. Southwest, Camden; 9:30 a.m. at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 309 W. Main St., Hampton; 11:15 a.m. at the Bradley County Courthouse, 101 E. Cedar St., Warren; 1:15 p.m. at the Ashley County Courthouse, 205 E. Jefferson St., Hamburg; 3 p.m. at the Drew County Courthouse, 210 S. Main St., Monticello. Wednesday: 8 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Huntsville; 9 a.m. at the Newton County Courthouse, 100 E. Court St., Jasper; 11:30 a.m. at the Johnson County Courthouse, 215 W. Main St., Clarksville; 12:30 p.m. Mulberry Senior Center, 406 U.S. 64, Mulberry; 1:30 p.m. at the Logan County Courthouse, 25 W. Walnut St., Paris.

