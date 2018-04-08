Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Thomas Bossert, White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Sen. Michael Rounds, R-S.D.; Christopher Wylie, co-founder of Cambridge Analytica. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Ben Cardin, D-Md. 9:30 a.m., KTHVTV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. 8 a.m.

R-Maine. 8 a.m. Fox News Sunday — Kudlow; Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.