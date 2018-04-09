Arkansas camp director accused of video voyeurism, retreat officials say

A since-fired director at a Christian camp in Arkansas faces a single count of video voyeurism, records show.

Robert Powell, 45, remained at the White County jail as of Monday morning, and bail had not been set, according to an employee.

In a statement Sunday night, Camp Wyldewood said that after learning of the accusations against Powell, it took “immediate action” and fired him.

“We are fully cooperating with local authorities, and will assist in any ongoing investigative efforts,” camp officials said.

Camp Wyldewood added that it is “deeply saddened by the events that have transpired” and will “make every effort to ensure our facilities are safe and secure for all.”

Camp officials said the reported act is believed to have been a “one-time, isolated incident” not involving any campers. It was also said to not be related to camp activities, retreats or group rentals.

Camp Wyldewood is described as a year-round Christian camp and retreat center on more than 300 acres just north of Searcy in White County.

Additional information was not immediately available from the White County sheriff's office on Monday.