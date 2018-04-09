Arkansas man pleads guilty in sex trafficking case

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fort Smith man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to sex trafficking a minor who was prostituted at motels.

Kenyon Roane, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of children.

A parent reported in mid-November that her 16-year-old daughter had been a victim of sex trafficking. The girl said in an interview at the Benton County Child Advocacy Center that she performed sex acts for money and identified Roane as her pimp. She said she knew him by his Facebook name Kordai Youngpayme Arnold.

Police reportedly recorded conversations between Roane and a client in which he admitted being a pimp. Roane also admitted knowing and traveling with the girl during an interview with police.

Roane will be sentenced at a later date. He faces 10 years to life in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

