John DeLoach and his wife, Kate DeLoach, will receive $20,000 in cash and prizes after their 1,325-acre farm in Shelby County, Ala., which has been in the family since 1820, was honored as the state’s 2018 Farm of Distinction.

Piper Scott, spokesman for the Stripes convenience store chain, said stores in Texas and Louisiana participated in a promotion to support the Selena Foundation for youth education by selling cups bearing the likeness of the late singer Selena, which sold out within hours.

Stephen Watson, president of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, said the museum hit a milestone when 100,592 guests checked out its displays last month, an 18 percent increase from the previous single-month record, set in March 2017.

Mohammed bin Sal-man, 32, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, toured a Houston neighborhood that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey, part of a U.S. trip that comes in the middle of efforts to improve his country’s image in the West.

William McManus, police chief in San Antonio, said a man accused of assaulting people outside a Walmart was shot by an officer after the officer initially tried to subdue the suspect with a stun gun but ended up receiving an electric shock himself because he was standing in water.

Krysta Levy, spokesman for Allegiant Air, said no one was injured when a passenger jet flying from Las Vegas touched down at Sioux Falls Regional Airport in South Dakota into heavy snow and crosswinds that caused the aircraft to slide 20 feet off the runway.

Kennecia Posey was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana after telling police the drugs they found in her purse during a traffic stop in Florida must have flown in through the car window since it was a windy day, according to authorities.

Darby Gough, an official at Avila University in Kansas City, Mo., emailed a warning to students about someone attempting to secretly record a woman in a residence hall shower, saying officials planned to add security in the dorms and that safety officers would make additional rounds on campus.

Edward Sutter, 61, whose felony domestic abuse conviction bars him from having a gun, was charged with 17 counts of possession of a firearm after officers said they found seven rifles, eight pistols and two shotguns, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, in Sutter’s Ponchatoula, La., home.