Police identify Hot Springs fire victim

HOT SPRINGS -- Police on Thursday identified the victim of the March 27 fatal apartment fire as Gillibando Arellano, 48.

Police said late last month that they believed Arellano lived on the second floor of the Polo Run Apartments building, 126 Manor Lane, and was overcome by toxic fumes as he tried to escape down the stairs.

"The family has been notified and they are working with Mexican Consulate to get his remains returned to Mexico," Hot Springs police said in a news release.

Officials had to rely on DNA tests to positively identify Arellano's remains, Cpl. Kirk Zaner said last week. Detectives had developed information and had an idea who the victim was, Zaner had said previously, and obtained DNA samples from the victim and a potential relative for comparison at the state Crime Laboratory.

Rayson Edward Clayton, 22, of Hot Springs, pleaded innocent last week to charges related to setting the fire and causing Arellano's death. Clayton is charged with capital murder, punishable by the death penalty or up to life in prison, and arson involving damage in excess of $100,000, punishable by up to life, in relation to the fire.

According to the probable-cause affidavit on Clayton's arrest, the fire began in a common area on the first floor of the apartment building shortly after Clayton's aunt, who had kicked him out of her first-floor apartment the day before, declined to let him back inside to pick up his belongings.

An acquaintance of Clayton's who was with him told police he heard Clayton threaten to "burn the place down" a few minutes before the fire started, according to the affidavit. Investigators believe the fire started in a sofa in the common area near where Clayton had been standing.

