Police investigating shooting find woman dead in Arkansas home
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:15 p.m.
EL DORADO — Police in El Dorado say officers investigating reports of a shooting found a woman dead inside a home.
Police Capt. Kevin Hold the El Dorado News-Times that the woman was found Friday.
The woman's name and a suspected cause of death were not released.
Holt said the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.
