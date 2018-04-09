Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 09, 2018, 2:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police investigating shooting find woman dead in Arkansas home

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:15 p.m.


EL DORADO — Police in El Dorado say officers investigating reports of a shooting found a woman dead inside a home.

Police Capt. Kevin Hold the El Dorado News-Times that the woman was found Friday.

The woman's name and a suspected cause of death were not released.

Holt said the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police investigating shooting find woman dead in Arkansas home

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online