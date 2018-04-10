North Little Rock police: Man arrested after found inhaling cleaning solution while watching porn in car

North Little Rock police Saturday arrested a man after finding him inhaling cleaning solution while watching pornography in his car, a report states.

About 2:40 p.m., an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an abandoned building in the 4100 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, according to the report, then saw a man slumped over in the driver's seat.

Police approached the vehicle and saw Lance Reuben Smith, 33, of Conway watching pornography on a cellphone and inhaling from an aerosol can of Maximum Impact cleaning solvent covered in a white T-shirt, authorities said.

Smith was reportedly unresponsive and did not acknowledge the officers for about 15 seconds. Appearing disoriented, he got out of the vehicle, and without being prompted, said he was "seeking treatment," according to the report.

Officers arrested Smith and confiscated the can. He was charged with inhaling intoxicating compounds. As of Tuesday morning, he was free on bond from the Pulaski County jail.