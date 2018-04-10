State Hospital worker accused of leaving with patient transported back to Arkansas, records show

An Arkansas State Hospital worker has been transported back to the state after leaving the facility with a committed patient late last month, authorities said.

Michelle Messer, 42, of Sherwood was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to an online inmate roster.

Messer, an employee at the facility since 2011, faces a misdemeanor charge of aiding an unauthorized departure and a felony count of furnishing a prohibited article to a patient.

Authorities say Messer opened a door and had Chapin follow her into a hallway and out the rear of the State Hospital on March 20.

After being found March 26 in Nevada, they were arrested as fugitives on out-of-state warrants and booked into the Clark County, Nev., jail.

It was not immediately clear whether Chapin had returned to the State Hospital’s care. His name did not appear in records for the out-of-state jail as of Tuesday morning.

Chapin was committed in 2015 after being acquitted of charges of attempted kidnapping and theft by reason of insanity or mental defect.

Court records show Messer had been questioned about how a cellphone and vaping machine had gotten into Chapin’s possession.

Messer has a court appearance set for Wednesday morning in Pulaski County District Court, according to the clerk’s office.