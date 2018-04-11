Week after announcement, coordinator withdraws application to be new Central High head coach

Blake Pizan, who was announced as Little Rock Central's football coach April 4, has withdrawn his application for the position, the Little Rock School District said Wednesday.

"I often look at what I do as a calling," said Pizan, who was the offensive coordinator for North Little Rock's Class 7A state championship team in 2017, in a statement released by the LRSD. "This role is one that inspires, shapes and molds young men to higher heights and experiences that will last a lifetime.

To accomplish this task, one must be fully committed heart, soul, body and mind. My mind has not fallen in alignment. In its absence, I cannot fully commit to this job. The absence of a committed heart would mean a disservice to the legacy of Central High and the future of the students who so deserve a level of dedication that moves, molds and magnifies the potential they possess."

The LRSD will reopen its coaching search and will give consideration to the other finalists. The district will announce their next steps in the following days, according to a news release.

Ellis "Scooter" Register retired as Central's coach Feb. 27 after a 43-year coaching career, which included an eight-year stint with the Tigers.

