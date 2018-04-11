Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 6:11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

LIVE UPDATES: Chad Morris recaps Arkansas' spring practices

By Scottie Bordelon

This article was published today at 5:54 p.m.

arkansas-coach-chad-morris-watches-during-the-razorbacks-spring-game-saturday-april-7-2018-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas coach Chad Morris watches during the Razorbacks' spring game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Little Rock.

Follow along for updates as Arkansas coach Chad Morris recaps Arkansas' spring practices:

Chad Morris

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LIVE UPDATES: Chad Morris recaps Arkansas' spring practices

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online