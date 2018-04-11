Police: Teen girl to be charged as adult after Facebook feud leads to gunfire in North Little Rock

A 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday night in North Little Rock on accusations she shot toward three minors she was feuding with on Facebook and then posted a video acknowledging that she had done so, police said.

Chamacia Rogers faces three counts of aggravated assault. She remained in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday morning with bail not yet set.

According to an arrest report, Rogers "was involved in a disturbance on Facebook with three male juveniles" that lived near her.

At one point, Rogers "walked approximately four houses away from the victims" and fired four to five times toward them, the report said. It did not indicate anyone was hit by the gunfire.

"Rogers then appeared in a Facebook video, stating 'I just shot at y'all' multiple times," police wrote, noting she was waving a silver handgun and pointing it at the camera.

Authorities recovered the handgun inside a wall at the home, police said. The report indicated that a prosecutor approved charging Rogers as an adult.