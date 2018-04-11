Woman shot, then charged in Little Rock fray

A Little Rock woman shot in an altercation with her ex-boyfriend is accused of stabbing his vehicle with a knife, police said.

Fantasya Allen, 23, was taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. Monday on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, and criminal mischief.

Police said that during an altercation, Allen threw a large rock and stabbed the vehicle of her ex-boyfriend, Devanta Brown.

The 25-year-old ex-boyfriend reportedly then pulled a handgun and told Allen to stay away from him, according to a Little Rock police report.

As Allen stepped toward him, he shot her in the leg, police said.

Records show that Allen was still in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning, charges had not been filed and bail had not been set.

Brown is a correctional officer at the Maximum Security Unit near Tucker, said Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves. He said Brown has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the Little Rock police investigation.

Thieves get teen's backpack, shoes

A pair of robbers stole a teenager's Versace backpack and Nike Jordan shoes at North Little Rock's McCain Mall on Saturday, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the shopping center at 3929 McCain Blvd., according to a report.

There, a 14-year-old youth said two people had approached him and two of his friends, asking their ages and whether their parents were with them.

One robber then showed them the end of a handgun and asked whether the three wanted to buy the weapon, police said.

"I think we should go," the 14-year-old is quoted as saying in the report. The robbers then took the Versace backpack valued at $150 off the ground and a pair of Nike Air Jordan 11 shoes worth $175 off the victim's feet.

The victim told police that the robbers said they were 15 and 17, but they appeared to be in their early 20s.

Security personnel at McCain Mall said the pair left in a white Mercedes.

