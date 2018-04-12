Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Arkansas officer fatally shoots man who was stabbing woman
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:44 a.m.
HELENA-WEST HELENA — Police in eastern Arkansas say an officer shot and killed a man who authorities saw stabbing a woman.
Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith told WMC-TV that officers went to a home about 1 a.m. Thursday in search of a man wanted by police.
Smith said when officers arrived they saw a 39-year-old man stabbing a 20-year-old woman. Smith said the officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he approached an officer, who then fatally shot him.
The police chief did not immediately return a phone call to The Associated Press.
Smith said the woman also later died. No names were immediately released.
The officer is on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities: Arkansas officer fatally shoots man who was stabbing woman
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.