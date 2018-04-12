State's lawmakers in D.C. tout Ryan as effective leader

WASHINGTON -- Members of the Arkansas congressional delegation portrayed U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday as an effective leader who accomplished a lot during his time in office.

The all-Republican delegation issued written statements praising the man who has led the House of Representatives since October 2015.

He announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election.

"As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Speaker Ryan set forth a vision to secure a prosperous future for generations to come. As speaker, he continued this legacy, pushing bold ideas and guided reforms to benefit the entire nation," said U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers, the current House Budget Committee chairman. "[Ryan's] approach to governing and love for our country have surely changed the institution of Congress for the better."

U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock praised Ryan's "solid leadership."

"He skillfully led historic tax reform through Congress, developed a pro-growth agenda and ensured the rebuilding of America's military," Hill said.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro said it had been an honor to serve alongside Ryan.

"The speaker's leadership has brought several aspects of reform and stability to our nation and I will always be grateful for his service and leadership at a time when our nation needed it the most," Crawford said.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs praised Ryan's honesty and his work ethic.

"Speaker Ryan has been a straight shooter and a hard worker for as long as I've known him," Westerman said. "While we will miss Paul's steady hand in the People's House, I know he and his family will value his time at home in Janesville."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who served with Ryan in Congress from 1999 to 2001, predicted that Ryan will enjoy being back in Wisconsin.

"He was down to Benton, Ark., at least the last time I was with him there, and all we talked about was hunting," Hutchinson said in an interview. "He is an avid hunter, an outdoorsman and he's just as common as they come. I know that with the whirlwind he's had in Congress, he'll look forward to having a little bit more time to enjoy life."

Hutchinson predicted that Ryan's exit will be temporary.

"I have no doubt that he'll be back in the political arena, and we'll see what the future holds for him," he said.

Leading the House hasn't been easy, Hutchinson said.

"He's had a very difficult job. The Republican caucus is difficult to get a consensus with," he said. "I think he managed it well in getting support for some key legislation and supporting the Trump initiative."

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who also served with Ryan on Capitol Hill, said 20 years is a long time to spend in Congress.

The role of House speaker is particularly taxing, he said.

"As much as folks talk about [and] take shots at the people in those high-profile roles, it's a very difficult job," he said.

The travel requirements are also intense; House speakers are expected to raise campaign money as well as guide legislation, Griffin said.

"You spend a lot, a lot, a lot more time on airplanes flying around the country," Griffin said.

Griffin and Ryan served together on the House Ways and Means Committee and had offices next to each other in the Longworth House Office Building.

Both eschewed apartments, choosing to sleep at their offices.

Griffin left after two terms, saying he wanted to spend more time with his wife and children in Arkansas. Ryan will step down after 10 terms.

"He's leaving with his respect and his honor intact, and he's well-regarded," Griffin said. "He's just a genuinely nice guy who has had a huge impact on the House and the party. You know, his type of leadership is going to be missed."

