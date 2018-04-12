Walker on hunt to fill roster gaps

Darrell Walker said Wednesday that he is "having a ball" searching for the players that will form his first recruiting class as head men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The spring portion of college basketball's signing period began Wednesday, and Walker -- who signed a four-year, $275,000 per year contract March 27 -- has not signed his first member.

"I'm in the process of recruiting, lining up players to come play, and we'll get that finalized," said Walker, who per NCAA rules is not allowed to discuss unsigned recruits. "I'm approaching it from the standpoint of recruiting guys that are multi-talented, guys who can play more than one position.

"It's been fun getting players that fit my system, the way I want to play."

Walker said at his introductory news conference March 30 that the Trojans would get "up and down the court."

Walker went 45-18 in two seasons as the head coach at Clark Atlanta University, which averaged 80.3 points per game and gave up 70.7 points per game last season.

UALR finished 7-25 last season, its most losses in a single season in program history, and finished the season last in the Sun Belt Conference in six statistical categories, including scoring offense (63.7 points per game) and scoring margin (-5.6).

Walker confirmed Wednesday that of the 13 non-seniors on last season's roster, six are set to return:

• Junior guard Rayjon Tucker, a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

• Junior guard Deondre Burns, who redshirted after missing last season with a knee injury.

• Sophomore guard Jaizec Lottie, who started in all but the first game of the 2017-2018 season and averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 assists per game.

• Junior guard Ryan Pippins, who started in 13 games and led the team with 7.6 points per game and averaged 2.2 rebounds per game.

• Sophomore forward Kris Bankston, who started in 15 games and averaged 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.

• Sophomore forward Damir Hadzic, who started in 11 games and averaged 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Seven non-seniors from last season will not return:

• Senior forward Oliver Black, who started in all but three games and averaged 7.0 points per game and led the team with 6.8 rebounds per game.

• Senior guard Camron Reedus, who started in 7 games and averaged 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

• Senior guard Anthony Black, who started in 13 games and averaged 7.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

• Sophomore guard Cameron Corcoran, who appeared in 31 games and averaged 6.7 points and 0.6 rebounds per game.

• Senior forward Ben Marcus, who started in 8 games and averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

• Senior forward K.J. Gilmore, who started in 7 games and averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

• Senior forward Cezanne Carson, who appeared in 13 games and averaged 0.6 points and 0.8 rebounds per game.

"[Turnover] happens every time a new coach comes in," Walker said. "It happens in the NBA when you get a new GM. Those things unfortunately happen. They're part of sports. And it's nothing against any of the kids or the players. It happens. Change happens."

Mike Balado signed two players to his second recruiting class at Arkansas State University, which went 11-21 with the most single-season losses in program history in his first season as head men's basketball coach.

ASU announced Wednesday that two junior-college transfers, Canberk Kus (College of Central Florida) and Quadree Smith (Gulf Coast State College), had signed their letters of intent.

Kus, a 6-6, 205-pound junior guard, averaged 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds in 32 games at the central Florida school, which went 25-7 and won the Mid-Florida Conference Tournament championship game before losing 97-83 to Florida Southwestern in the NJCAA Region 8 quarterfinals.

Smith, a 6-8, 265-pound junior forward, averaged 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game at Gulf Coast State, which went 16-13 last season.

Balado declined comment and deferred to the team's news conference at noon today.

The University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball teams did not sign any additional players, nor did their women's programs.

The women's programs at UALR and ASU filled their signing classes during the early signing period in the fall.

