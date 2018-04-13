Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 13, 2018, 12:26 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

VIDEO: Arkansas native, famed singer Al Green turns 72 today

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.

You will be redirected to the video momentarily, or click here to go there immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Arkansas native, famed singer Al Green turns 72 today

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online