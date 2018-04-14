EF-2 tornado confirmed in Arkansas town where cars overturned, buildings damaged

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said Saturday evening that an EF-2 tornado touched down early Friday evening in Northwest Arkansas.

The weather service said the tornado, with winds reaching 110-120 mph, was responsible for heavy damage in Mountainburg, a town of 624 in Crawford County.

There were no fatalities associated with the tornado, but it left behind uprooted trees, overturned cars and downed power lines in its path. Emergency management officials said it also damaged 160 buildings in the area.

The tornado was one of two confirmed tornadoes that touched down in Arkansas on Friday evening. The other was in southwest Arkansas, near the community of Umpire in Howard County.

Weather service officials have not released a rating for that tornado.