Hogs' TE Gragg plans to transfer

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Chad Morris said Wednesday he knew roster attrition was coming to the Arkansas Razorbacks and he was right, as tight end Will Gragg announced Friday he intends to transfer.

Gragg is on course to graduate in May with a degree in sports management, his father Kelvin said, and he intends to be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

"It was that this offense is not conducive to having five or six tight ends on the roster," Kelvin Gragg said. "The snaps were not there.

"He was not upset with anybody up there. He just wanted an opportunity to get on the field and it didn't appear he was going to get on the field."

Will Gragg told WholeHogSports, "I just want to get in a new environment, get a new opportunity and see some new scenery. We're pretty deep in tight ends here.

"I have nothing to say bad about my time here. I love Fayetteville, it's the best place I have ever lived and the fans were so loyal and supportive to me even when I wasn't getting to play. I will always remember that and thank them all. I am very appreciative of everyone who was there for me."

Gragg, a top in-state prospect and the brother of former Arkansas tight end Chris Gragg, signed with the Hogs in 2015 as part of the No. 1-ranked tight end class in the country, which also included Cheyenne O'Grady and Austin Cantrell. He redshirted in 2015, did not play in 2016 and logged five receptions for 61 yards in 10 games last year.

He was not listed on the participation chart from last Saturday's Red-White game in Little Rock.

"He had a very good conversation with Coach Morris, and Coach Morris understood Will's position," Kelvin Gragg said. "He just felt like the way things were going at Arkansas that he wouldn't have an opportunity to get on the field. He just wanted to go somewhere he'd have a chance to play."

The Razorbacks have targeted tight ends in the new offense, with O'Grady scoring multiple touchdowns in scrimmage work this spring, including two in the Red-White game.

The coaching staff likes Cantrell as the top blocking tight end, and senior Jeremy Patton and redshirt sophomore Grayson Gunter also got plenty of work in the spring.

Kelvin Gragg said he wasn't sure if his son had destinations in mind.

"Right now he's just concentrating on finishing up and making sure all his I's are dotted and his T's are crossed," he said. "Once all of that gets taken care of, he'll see what all his options are. He wanted to go ahead on and get his release."

Will Gragg told WholeHog Sports he was "wide open" on a landing spot.

Sports on 04/14/2018