After rainout, UA to play 2 today

By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 2:05 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE -- Severe weather in Northwest Arkansas postponed the second game of the SEC series between the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks and South Carolina on Friday.
The game was called right around the time radar confirmed a tornado in Mountainburg, which is 32 miles south of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, campus, around 5 p.m., with both teams sheltering at Baum Stadium.
The teams will play two seven-inning games today beginning at noon. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a projected high temperature around 51 degrees.
The Razorbacks (25-10, 8-5 SEC) will be looking to get back in the win column after stranding 12 runners and failing to score in four bases-loaded situations in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Gamecocks.
Arkansas lost the opening game of a conference series for the first time this season and fell to 7-2 in games started by ace right-hander Blaine Knight, who threw 70 pitches and allowed 6 hits and 1 earned run in 4 innings.
The Gamecocks (20-14, 6-7) will aim to become the first team to win a series against the Razorbacks at Baum Stadium since Ole Miss won 2 of 3 on April 27-28 last year. Arkansas has won six consecutive series at home, including SEC sweeps against Kentucky and Auburn this year.
Junior left-hander Casey Murphy (4-2, 2.31 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Razorbacks against sophomore right-hander Cody Morris (6-2, 4.04) in the first game. Sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell (2-3, 4.03) is scheduled to face junior righty Ridge Chapman (1-4, 5.02) in the second game.
Only single-game tickets for today's game will be accepted for entry to the doubleheader. Single-game tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged for another regular-season date, including today's doubleheader, through the Razorbacks' ticket office.
Today’s games
NO. 3 ARKANSAS
VS. SOUTH CAROLINA, DH
WHEN Noon WHERE Baum Stadium, Fayetteville RECORDS Arkansas 25-10, 8-5 SEC; South Carolina 20-14, 6-7 SERIES Arkansas leads 37-33. STARTING PITCHERS Game 1 — South Carolina: RHP Adam Hill (3-3, 4.79 ERA); Arkansas: LHP Kacey Murphy (4-2, 2.31). Game 2 — South Carolina: RHP Ridge Chapman (1-4, 5.02); Arkansas: RHP Isaiah Campbell (2-3, 4.03). RADIO Razorback Sports Network TELEVISION None INTERNET SEC Network-Plus
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. South Carolina, dh*, noon
SUNDAY Off MONDAY Off
TUESDAY vs. Missouri State, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off
FRIDAY at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. SEC game
Sports on 04/14/2018
Print Headline: UA-S.C. doubleheader set today
