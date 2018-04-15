ASU recognizes 4 faculty members

Arkansas State University has announced four recipients of its 2017-18 Faculty Achievement Awards.

The annual awards recognize the work of faculty members on the Jonesboro campus in advising, professional service, research and teaching.

Recipients are:

• Jacob Caton, teaching. Caton, assistant professor of philosophy, was recognized for his teaching methods that motivate and engage students. He uses an "on call" system in an honors philosophy course, making students randomly responsible for leading class discussion on a given day, and "science in the news" to help make it more interesting for nonscience students.

• Kate Krueger, advising. Krueger is an associate professor of English and assistant department chairman. Students who are advised by Krueger describe her as patient, encouraging, supportive and trusted. Her advisory role includes mentoring students who are working on honors theses, research grant applications, conference proposals and graduate-school applications.

• Po-Lin Pan, scholarship. Pan, associate professor of strategic communication, was recognized for his extensive research publications. He has presented 30 research papers at top-tier academic conferences. In addition, he has received awards from professional associations. His research has been collected in the Journalist's Resource of the Shorenstein Center at Harvard Kennedy School.

• Evelyn Taylor, professional service award. Taylor is an assistant professor of social work. She was recognized for her work on numerous departmental, college and university committees, and for community work, which includes the Quan Bray Foundation, National Association of Social Workers and the Arkansas Chapter of the National Association of Black Social Workers.

