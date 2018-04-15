Limmer turns into a recruiter during official visit

Arkansas offensive line commitment Beaux Limmer was recruiting for the Hogs during his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Offensive linemen Joseph Stone and Trevor Roberson also visited and Limmer was in their ears about the Razorbacks and offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

“I just tried to tell them how good of a coach that Coach Morris is,” Limmer said. “Coach Fry is really great, he’s really hands-on. I was just trying to tell them how good the coaching staff is. We also had a good time last night with our hosts, so I think it’s a pretty easy decision for them.”

Limmer, 6-5, 270 pounds of Tyler (Texas) Lee chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Vanderbilt, SMU, Tulsa and several others on March 8 after visiting the Hogs a few days earlier.

Stone committed to Coach Chad Morris before leaving from his official visit. The trip to Arkansas was Limmer’s third.

“It was great to get back up here,” Limmer said. “I really already knew everything about it, so it was good to come up here and relax, have a good time and see Stone and Roberson and hang out with them.”

Offensive lineman Ty Clary was one of Limmer’s hosts for the visit. The Saturday night dinner was his highlight of the visit.

“The highlight was probably when we went to the Catfish Hole,” Limmer said. “All the fans welcomed us in and called the Hogs for us.”